9,565 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,587.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,587.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

