a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of AKA opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

