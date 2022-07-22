AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 4,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,937. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

