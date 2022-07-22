AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AAR Price Performance
Shares of AIR stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 4,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,937. AAR has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.57.
Institutional Trading of AAR
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
