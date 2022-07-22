AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 196 at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.