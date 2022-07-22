AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 196 at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.
AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.