ABBC Coin (ABBC) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $60.65 million and $15.09 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,441,010 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

