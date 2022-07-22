Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $126.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.69 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

