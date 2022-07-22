Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32, RTT News reports. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.90- EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. 48,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

