Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.75.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

ABT opened at $110.69 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.