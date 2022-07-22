AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $102,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $4,889,000. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

