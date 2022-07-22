Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $355.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD opened at $284.81 on Thursday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $299,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $98,093,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $42,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.