abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.44

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $7.43. abrdn shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,074 shares trading hands.
abrdn Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
