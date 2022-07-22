Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
ABSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Absci Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ABSI opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 150.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 200.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 223.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 277,180 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth $3,292,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absci (ABSI)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.