Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Absci Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 150.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 200.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 223.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 277,180 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth $3,292,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

