Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Absolute Software Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 66.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.