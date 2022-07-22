Absolute Software Corp. (ABS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.81 million.

