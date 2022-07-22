Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day moving average is $314.40. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

