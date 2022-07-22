Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.76. 2,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $125.73 and a 12-month high of $195.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.