Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 58,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,590. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.