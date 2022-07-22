Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,088,076. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

