Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after buying an additional 340,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.05. 3,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

