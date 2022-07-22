Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 448 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.65. 228,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,825. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

