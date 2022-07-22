Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

STIP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.76. 27,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,920. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

