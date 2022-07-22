Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 87,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.