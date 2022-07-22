AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Shares of AT opened at C$3.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.93 million and a P/E ratio of 42.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$2.19 and a twelve month high of C$12.32.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.166699 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

