Adam Chase Sells 3,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,683.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chase Stock Down 0.1 %

CCF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. 1,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,257. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $881.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.