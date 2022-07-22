Adappter Token (ADP) Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Adappter Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adappter Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Adappter Token has a market cap of $14.74 million and $867,466.00 worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adappter Token

Adappter Token launched on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 898,871,435 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Adappter is designed to create 'the Pleasant World' connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. "

