Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,058 ($36.56) to GBX 2,240 ($26.78) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.44) to GBX 2,560 ($30.60) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 2,600 ($31.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,330.00.

AMIGY stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.5017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

