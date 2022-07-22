Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Trading 18.3% Higher

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 53,672,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 28,447,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Advance Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52.

Advance Energy Company Profile

Advance Energy Plc engages in oil and gas production in Indonesia. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

