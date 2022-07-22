Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

