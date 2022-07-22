Advisory Alpha LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $134.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

