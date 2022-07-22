Advisory Alpha LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 176,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLTB opened at $48.82 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.
