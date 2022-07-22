Advisory Alpha LLC Has $766,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $12,364,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 142,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

