Advisory Alpha LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.65 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.