Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

