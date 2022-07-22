Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $317,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

