Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 119,500.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $72.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

