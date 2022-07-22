AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 134,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 206,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,829,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,142,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 938,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 620,842 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 367,262 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

