AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.