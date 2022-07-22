AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.98 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.
AeroVironment Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11.
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.