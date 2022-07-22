African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.
