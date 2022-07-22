AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MITT. TheStreet lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

MITT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 80,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $179.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

See Also

