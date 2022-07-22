AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE MITT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 666,668 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,387,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 617,387 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

