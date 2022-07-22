Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

