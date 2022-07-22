Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

