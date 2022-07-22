AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AGFS opened at $1.69 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.