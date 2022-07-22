AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.69 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

