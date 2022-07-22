AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIBRF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.54) to €3.70 ($3.74) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.83) to €3.00 ($3.03) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF opened at $2.22 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

