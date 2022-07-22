Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.92) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.04) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.72) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.52) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.11) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.21) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AF opened at €1.26 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.27. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($6.95) and a one year high of €14.65 ($14.80).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

