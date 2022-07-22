Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $234.59 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.06 and a 200-day moving average of $247.94.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

