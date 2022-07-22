AirSwap (AST) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (AST) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $688,819.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.