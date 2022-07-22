Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker Solutions ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

