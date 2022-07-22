Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group comprises 2.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. 16,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,023. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

