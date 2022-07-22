Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

