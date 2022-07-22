Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Lowered to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALITGet Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,117. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Alight (NYSE:ALITGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

